Gorillaz to release new album, Humanz, on April 28th

Gorillaz have announced the release of their long-awaited new album. It’s titled Humanz and set for release on April 28th.

The band revealed the album’s title on Instagram via a series of photos spelling out the name Humanz. Each letter contained photos of the album’s various guest collaborators. The impressive cast includes Mavis Staples, Carly Simon, Grace Jones, De La Soul, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, Pusha T, Danny Brown, Vince Staples, Kelela, and D.R.A.M.

Additionally, Gorillaz revealed new artwork for each of the band’s four animated characters: 2D, Noodle, Russell, and Murdoc. They look best laid out on Instagram, but you can also see them all embedded below.

Later this afternoon, Gorillaz mastermind Damon Albarn will premiere two of the album’s tracks during an appearance on BBC Radio 1.

