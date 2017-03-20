Gorillaz’s Demon Days getting reissued on vinyl for the first time

Over the weekend, the apparent tracklist and guest collaborators for Gorillaz’s forthcoming comeback record leaked online. As fans anticipate the latest release from Damon Albarn’s beloved project, however, Vinyl, Me Please is looking back at their second. The vinyl subscription service has announced the first-ever repressing of the band’s sophomore album, Demon Days, as their April Record of the Month

Exclusive to Vinyl Me, Please members, the special edition reissue will be pressed on double-LP translucent red vinyl. It will also come with a Gorillaz character sticker pack and a 12×12 art print by Ariel Roman.

To get your own copy of the repressing, you’ll need to sign up for a Vinyl Me, Please membership before the April 15th cut-off date. Do so at the service’s website, and check out more images of the Demon Days reissue below.