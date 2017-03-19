Gorillaz’s new album: Track titles and guest collaborators registered to licensing company

Aside from the Inauguration Day release of “Hallelujah Money”, details of the new Gorillaz have been hard to come by. Now, though, a number of songs have been registered to UK-based music licensing company Phonographic Performance Ltd, revealing the apparently titles and guest collaborators for 26 tracks (via GorillazNorthAmerica).

If this information proves correct, we can expect tracks featuring Mavis Staples, Carly Simon, Grace Jones, De La Soul, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, Pusha T, Danny Brown, Vince Staples, Kelela, and D.R.A.M. It’s worth noting that several of these artists, including De La Soul and Kelela, have previously confirmed their involvement in the album.

Here’s the full list of tracks recently registered by Gorillaz (they are listed in alphabetical order):

Andromeda (Feat. D.R.A.M.)

Ascension (Feat. Vince Staples)

Busted And Blue

Carnival (Feat. Anthony Hamilton)

Charger (Feat. Grace Jones)

Circle Of Friendz (Feat. Brandon Markell Holmes)

Halfway To The Halfway House (Feat. Peven Everett)

Hallelujah Money (Feat. Benjamin Clementine)

Let Me Out (Feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T)

Momentz (Feat. De La Soul)

Out Of Body (Feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Voshana)

Saturnz Barz (Feat. Popcaan)

Sex Murder Party (Feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz)

She’s My Collar (Feat. Kali Uchis)

Strobelite (Feat. Peven Everett)

Submission (Feat. Danny Brown & Kelela)

The Apprentice (Feat. Rag’n’bone Man, Zebra Katz & Ray BLK)

Ticker Tape (Feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis)

We Got The Power (Feat. Jehnny Beth)

Meanwhile, Gorillaz continue to tease the impending album on social media. Over the weekend, they launched a Snapchat account and have since posted a number of teaser clips featuring footage from inside the studio and snippets of music. Each snap has included a countdown clock, leading some fans to speculate that the release of a new single could arrive as soon as tomorrow. Watch the Snapchat clips below.