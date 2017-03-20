Great job! Tim and Eric announce 10 Year Anniversary Awesome Tour

For fans who have missed the surrealist anti-comedy of Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, consider today a good day. The satirist extraordinaires have announced a North American tour to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their revered comedy sketch show.

Starting in July, Tim Heidecker and Eric Warheim will head out on the road and they’re bringing along fresh material. “It’s been 10 years,” the comedic pair shared via press release. “We are heading out to see our chips across the USA and celebrate this incredible decade of Tim and Eric with a number of new spoofs and goofs, riffs and bits, songs and dances and hope to create memories to last a lifetime.”

Of course, neither comedian has sat still since the Awesome Show went off air in 2010. They oversee a production company, Abso Lutely Productions, which is behind shows like The Eric Andre Show, Nathan For You, Comedy Bang! Bang!, and many more. Heidecker has acted on various shows and movies while also pursuing a solo music career. He released In Glendale in 2016 and has been skewering Donald Trump with a series of songs. Eric’s no slouch, either, directing and starring in Aziz Ansari’s brilliant Netflix Show, Master of None. Season two of the Peabody and Emmy-winning show is set to premiere May 12th.

Check out the full tour schedule and a promotional video below.

Tim and Eric 10 Year Anniversary Awesome Tour Dates:

07/11 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

07/12 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center

07/14 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall

07/18 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

07/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater

07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

07/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

07/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

07/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

07/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

07/29 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

07/31 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

08/01 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

08/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

08/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

08/05 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

08/06 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at the Ace Hotel