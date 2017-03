Back in December, Green Day made their first-ever daytime TV appearance on Ellen. On Tuesday, they checked off another first by making their debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In support of last year’s Revolution Radio, Billie Joe Armstrong and the rest of the crew rallied behind single “Still Breathing”, their impassioned performance a reminder just why they had one of the most hotly anticipated tours of 2017. Catch the replay up above.

