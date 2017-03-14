Gregg Allman cancels all upcoming 2017 tour dates

Photo via Instagram

Gregg Allman has announced the cancelation of all his upcoming tour dates for the year. “It has been determined that Gregg will not be touring in 2017,” reads a short message on his official website.

The nixed dates include four shows at The Grand Opera House in Macon, Georgia (which themselves had already been rescheduled), a handful of gigs at New York’s City Winery, and concerts in Chattanooga and Robinsville, Mississippi. Fans are instructed to contact the outlets where they originally purchased their tickets for a refund.

Allman’s camp gave neither a timetable for his return, nor a specific reason for the cancelation, but health issues have plagued the veteran musician over the years. In November, he scrapped a planned winter tour due to a vocal cord injury. “As much as I hate it, it’s time for me to take some real time off to heal,” he said at the time.

Last summer, the Allman Brothers rocker had to undergo “serious treatment” at the Mayo Clinic, which forced him to postpone more than 28 concerts.