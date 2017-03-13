Photo by Sandlin Gaither
August By Cake is the forthcoming album from Guided By Voices, expected out on shelves April 7th through the band’s own GBV Inc. Records.
Spanning a generous 32 tracks, it marks their first-ever double album and serves as Robert Pollard’s 100th studio effort (!) since 1986’s Forever Since Breakfast. What’s more, August is the first GBV record in the band’s storied history to include contributions from all five members.
Fans got a sneak peek at the record earlier this year with The Who-esque “Hiking Skin”. Pollard and the crew return today with a second offering in “Dr. Feelgood Falls Off The Ocean”, which pleasantly makes use of a snappy drum machine and ringing guitar chords.
Stream it down below.
GBV will embark on a US tour beginning next month, including both weekends at Coachella.
August By Cake Tracklisting:
00. Bob Intro
01. 5° On The inside.
02. Generox – Gray
03. When We All Hold Hands
04. Goodbye Note
05. We Liken The Sun.
06. Fever Pitch
07. Absent The Man
08. Packing The Dead Zone
09. What Begins On New Years Day
10. Overloaded
11. Keep Me Down
12. West Coast Company Man
13. Warm Up To Religion
14. High 5 Hall Of Famers
15. Hiking Skin
16. Sudden Fiction
17. Its Food
18. Cheap Buttons
19. Substitute 11
20. Chew the Sand
21. Dr. Feelgood Falls Off the Ocean
22. The Laughing Closet
23. Deflect Project
24. Upon The Circus Bus
25. Try It Out Its Nothing
26. Sentimental Wars
27. Circus Day Holdout
28. Whole Tomatoes
29. Amusement Park Is Over
30. Golden Doors
31. The Possible Edge
32. Escape To Phoenix