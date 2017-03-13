Photo by Sandlin Gaither

August By Cake is the forthcoming album from Guided By Voices, expected out on shelves April 7th through the band’s own GBV Inc. Records.

Spanning a generous 32 tracks, it marks their first-ever double album and serves as Robert Pollard’s 100th studio effort (!) since 1986’s Forever Since Breakfast. What’s more, August is the first GBV record in the band’s storied history to include contributions from all five members.

Fans got a sneak peek at the record earlier this year with The Who-esque “Hiking Skin”. Pollard and the crew return today with a second offering in “Dr. Feelgood Falls Off The Ocean”, which pleasantly makes use of a snappy drum machine and ringing guitar chords.

Stream it down below.

GBV will embark on a US tour beginning next month, including both weekends at Coachella.

August By Cake Tracklisting:

00. Bob Intro

01. 5° On The inside.

02. Generox – Gray

03. When We All Hold Hands

04. Goodbye Note

05. We Liken The Sun.

06. Fever Pitch

07. Absent The Man

08. Packing The Dead Zone

09. What Begins On New Years Day

10. Overloaded

11. Keep Me Down

12. West Coast Company Man

13. Warm Up To Religion

14. High 5 Hall Of Famers

15. Hiking Skin

16. Sudden Fiction

17. Its Food

18. Cheap Buttons

19. Substitute 11

20. Chew the Sand

21. Dr. Feelgood Falls Off the Ocean

22. The Laughing Closet

23. Deflect Project

24. Upon The Circus Bus

25. Try It Out Its Nothing

26. Sentimental Wars

27. Circus Day Holdout

28. Whole Tomatoes

29. Amusement Park Is Over

30. Golden Doors

31. The Possible Edge

32. Escape To Phoenix