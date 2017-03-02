Hall and Oates, Tears for Fears announce co-headlining North American tour

Well, how about that. Hall and Oates and Tears for Fears are hitting the road together.

Starting May 4th in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the two ’80s titans will make our dreams come true by shouting in arenas all across North America this summer, wrapping things up on July 28th in Los Angeles, California.

“I am very excited to be touring with Tears for Fears,” Daryl Hall told Rolling Stone. “Their music has a timeless quality that complements what we do,” and the tour “could be the start of a long relationship between Tears for Fears and us.”

Although Hall and Oates haven’t released a new album since 2006’s Home for Christmas, Tears for Fears are currently working on their follow-up to 2004’s Everybody Loves a Happy Ending with an expected release this year. Naturally, we’re head over heels.

Consult the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale March 10th at 10 a.m. local times. There will also be a special pre-sale for American Express members that goes down three days earlier on March 7th.

Hall and Oates/Tears for Fears 2017 Tour Dates:

05/04 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

05/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

05/08 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

05/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

05/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

05/17 – Detroit, MI @ Joe Louis Arena

05/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

05/22 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

05/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/07 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

06/09 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

06/11 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

06/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

06/16 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

06/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

06/19 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

06/21 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

06/24 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/26 – Washington, D.C. @ Verizon Center

07/11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

07/15 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

07/17 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

07/19 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

07/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

07/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

07/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

07/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center