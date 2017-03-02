Hall and Oates, Tears for Fears announce co-headlining North American tour

Well, how about that. Hall and Oates and Tears for Fears are hitting the road together.
Starting May 4th in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the two ’80s titans will make our dreams come true by shouting in arenas all across North America this summer, wrapping things up on July 28th in Los Angeles, California.
“I am very excited to be touring with Tears for Fears,” Daryl Hall told Rolling Stone. “Their music has a timeless quality that complements what we do,” and the tour “could be the start of a long relationship between Tears for Fears and us.”
Although Hall and Oates haven’t released a new album since 2006’s Home for Christmas, Tears for Fears are currently working on their follow-up to 2004’s Everybody Loves a Happy Ending with an expected release this year. Naturally, we’re head over heels.
Consult the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale March 10th at 10 a.m. local times. There will also be a special pre-sale for American Express members that goes down three days earlier on March 7th.
Hall and Oates/Tears for Fears 2017 Tour Dates:
05/04 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
05/08 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
05/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
05/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
05/17 – Detroit, MI @ Joe Louis Arena
05/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
05/22 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
05/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/07 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
06/09 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
06/11 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
06/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
06/16 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
06/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
06/19 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
06/21 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
06/24 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/26 – Washington, D.C. @ Verizon Center
07/11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
07/15 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
07/17 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
07/19 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
07/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
07/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
07/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
07/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center