We’re not even two months into the new presidential administration and already immigration and LGBTQ rights have come under serious fire. Thankfully, musicians — who’ve also been feeling Trump’s heat — are fighting the the good fight by participating in anti-Trump campaigns like Our First 100 Days. The ongoing music series benefits groups that work to support issues like reproductive rights, community building, and climate change.

Today’s installment, titled simply “D”, comes from Brooklyn indie rockers Here We Go Magic. A much welcomed listen, it marks the band’s first piece of new material in some time as frontman Luke Temple has focused on his solo career. “D” features a guitar lick that grabs your ear and never lets go, as well as Temple’s sorrowful vocals, making it a fitting song for East Coasters hunkering down for the blizzard. Tune in down below.

To find out more about Our First 100 Days and the causes it supports, head over to its website. And you can listen to past installments of the series .