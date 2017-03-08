Here’s your first look at Jurassic World 2

Despite being one of the stupidest films this writer has ever seen, Jurassic World raked in an ungodly amount of money in the summer of 2015, which is why Universal is all in on a sequel … and probably four or five more.

Currently, A Monster Calls director JA Bayona is out in England filming the $260 million follow-up, which reunites Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard for more dino-sized action. To drum up hype, producer Frank Marshall tweeted out a photo from the set:

It’s a little girl in a big, dark museum, which begs the question: “Aren’t dinosaur exhibits extinct?” Well, if not, that sure as hell means Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant still has a job in archaeology; fortunately for him, he’s staying out of this adventure.

Instead, Pratt and Howard — this franchise’s failed attempt at a Michael Douglass and Kathleen Turner a la Romancing the Stone — will be joined by B.D. Wong, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Daniella Pineda, James Cromwell, Geraldine Chaplin, and Ted Levine, who will all work from a screenplay written by Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly.

So, what’s it about? According to Movieweb, who did some digging, the sequel, which may be titled Jurassic World: Epoch, could finally see dinosaurs carrying weapons for battle purposes, a rumored storyline that dates back nearly a decade when the producers were trying to figure out how they might follow up 2001’s god awful Jurassic Park III.

Nevertheless, we’ll find out everything on June 22nd, 2018.