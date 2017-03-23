Photo by​ James Lacroix

Indiana dream pop outfit Hoops recently set their debut full-length, Routines, for a May 5th release via Fat Possum. Following the lead single, “Rules”, the band has today shared another new track, “On Top”.

“On Top” is 100% shimmering guitar chords floating about with calming positivity. It’s meant to cheer up those who feel self-defeating, as bassist Kevin Krauter sings, “Don’t think twice when it all goes wrongs/ Put in your time, you’ll come out on top.”

“I wrote this song about two years ago, and just felt like writing a cheesy feel-good positive song,” Krauter told Gorilla vs. Bear. “When [director] Jake [Huber] proposed his idea for the setting and look of the video, we kind of all just built on that feeling. We worked with the overly positive feel of the song and sort of just took it to the extreme. It was really fun.”

That video finds the band performing on a public access TV show when things go a bit haywire behind the boards, sending the whole thing in a trippy direction. Check it out above.

In support of Routines, Hoops have expanded their upcoming summer tour schedule, which already included stops at Sasquatch! and Shaky Knees. Find their complete itinerary below.

Hoops 2017 Tour Dates:

05/02 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

05/03 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

05/04 – Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

05/07 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

05/08 – Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

05/09 – Brighton, UK @ The Green Door Store

05/10 – London, UK @ The Lexington

05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

05/17 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links *

05/18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

05/19 – Austin, TX @ The Sidewinder *

05/21 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

05/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

05/23 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah *

05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

05/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall *

05/27 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

05/28 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

06/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry *

06/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

06/06 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

06/07 – Washington, DC @ DC9 ^

06/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right (Northside Festival) ^

06/09 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott ^

06/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle ^

06/12 – Montreal, QC @ Brasserie Beaubien ^

06/13 – Ottawa, ON @ Pressed ^

06/14 – Toronto, ON @ The Baby G ^

06/15 – Detroit, MI @ El Club ^

06/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

* = w/ PARTS

^ = w/ Joy Again