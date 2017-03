Photo by Nina Corcoran

Katy Perry’s latest single, “Chained to the Rhythm”, was one of our top songs for the month of February. Today, the infectious track receives the remix treatment courtesy of Hot Chip.

The London outfit’s first official release since 2015’s Why Make Sense?, it’s infused with warped, manipulated vocals and a heightened urgency to hit the dance floor. Needless to say, it’s good to have both Perry and Hot Chip back in the game.

Stream the rework down below.