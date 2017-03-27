Love Actually is one of the stupidest, creepiest movies ever made, but, hey, people seem to like it and nostalgia sells so U.K. fans were treated to a short sequel of sorts on Friday. The good news is that it aired as part of Red Nose Day, the long-running U.K. telethon that benefits Comic Relief, a charity that aims to combat poverty both there and in Africa.

The full reunion has yet to make its way overseas—it’s slated for an NBC airing on May 25—but a short clip has surfaced featuring Hugh Grant’s Prime Minister from the original film. One of the movie’s more memorable scenes found Grant joyously dancing to the Pointer Sisters’ “Jump (For My Love)” and, in true sequel fashion, the clip essentially rehashes it with a hip, new song and some broad physical comedy. Here, Grant boogies to Drake’s “Hotline Bling”.

Check it out below:

Clearly, Grant’s dancing skills haven’t aged well. Still, they’re a lot better than the last doofus who danced to that song on TV.