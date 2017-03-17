Photos by​ Lior Phillips and Philip Cosores

Last night, Tibet House US celebrated its 30th anniversary — as well as the 80th birthday of artistic director Philip Glass — with its annual benefit concert at Carnegie Hall. The show featured a slew of talent, including Alabama Shakes, Ben Harper, and Sufjan Stevens. Of all the great moments, one of the most unique came with a collaborative performance by Iggy Pop and New Order members Bernard Sumner, Phil Cunningham and Tom Chapman.

Backed by the string group Scorchio Quartet, Pop and Bernard opened their set with a performance of New Order’s “Stray Dog” off 2015’s Music Complete. Cunningham and Chapman then joined for Pop’s 1986 track “Shades”, which was Sumner’s personal request. The short set closed with Pop’s own song choice, a cover of Joy Division’s “She’s Lost Control”, which saw Pop and Bernard trading vocals for what was the evening’s most rocking moment.

Check out fan-shot footage of “Stray Dog” and “She’s Lost Control” below. (Security was extremely strict with people taking pictures or filming, hence all the downward angles from the balcony.)

#iggypop and #neworder @tibet_house_us A post shared by Arden Wohl (@ardenwohl) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Iggy pop and Bernard sumner of new order!!! A post shared by according2g (@according2g) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

Iggy Pop and New Order A post shared by Alex Shafer (@uuhhh_alex) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

I can't get enough of this riff. She's lost control again and so did I. #iggypop#carnegiehall#neworder A post shared by Rubin Kodheli (@peach.rider) on Mar 17, 2017 at 4:09am PDT

Of the many other highlights from the event, two featured Patti Smith’s Band. First, the band came out along with Scorchio Quartet and harpist Lavinia Meijer to back Sufjan Stevens on a stunning rendition of his “The Star Spangled Banner”. Later, to cap off Smith’s own closing set, the entire bill — including Smith’s son Jackson, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, Harper and his daughter, Pop, Glass, New Order, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal, Jesse Paris Smith, Zack Glass, and some Tibetan monks — joined together to perform the classic “People Have the Power”.

Check out footage of those performances below.