April 21st marks the release of 8, the eighth studio effort from Incubus. The follow-up to 2011’s so-so If Not Now, When? has been teased thus far with singles “Nimble Bastard” and “Glitterbomb”. Today, the Cali alt-rockers have unboxed a third track in “State of the Art”.

Here, frontman Brandon Boyd rockets into the ether, his high-flying voice an interesting contrast to the chorus’ otherwise gentle, acoustic guitar strums. It’s a pop moment that has its fair share of bombast, which may or may not have been inspired by Beyoncé. Hear it for yourself down below.

This summer, Incubus will support 8 with a tour alongside Jimmy Eat World.

8 Artwork:

8 Tracklist:

01. No Fun

02. Nimble Bastard

03. State of the Art

04. Glitterbomb

05. Undefeated

06. Loneliest

07. When I Became a Man

08. Familiar Faces

09. Love in a Time of Surveillance

10. Make No Sound in the Digital Forest

11. Throw Out the Map