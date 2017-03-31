Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Incubus preview eighth album with new song “State of the Art” — listen

The If Not Now, When? follow-up arrives in less than a month

by
on March 31, 2017, 12:40pm
0 comments

April 21st marks the release of 8, the eighth studio effort from Incubus. The follow-up to 2011’s so-so If Not Now, When? has been teased thus far with singles “Nimble Bastard” and “Glitterbomb”. Today, the Cali alt-rockers have unboxed a third track in “State of the Art”.

Here, frontman Brandon Boyd rockets into the ether, his high-flying voice an interesting contrast to the chorus’ otherwise gentle, acoustic guitar strums. It’s a pop moment that has its fair share of bombast, which may or may not have been inspired by Beyoncé. Hear it for yourself down below.

This summer, Incubus will support 8 with a tour alongside Jimmy Eat World.

8 Artwork:

incubus 8 album new 2017 Incubus preview eighth album with new song State of the Art listen

8 Tracklist: 
01. No Fun
02. Nimble Bastard
03. State of the Art
04. Glitterbomb
05. Undefeated
06. Loneliest
07. When I Became a Man
08. Familiar Faces
09. Love in a Time of Surveillance
10. Make No Sound in the Digital Forest
11. Throw Out the Map

Previous Story
Guided by Voices premiere their first-ever double album, August by Cake: Stream
Next Story
Sufjan Stevens announces Carrie & Lowell live album
No comments
More Stories