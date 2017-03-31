April 21st marks the release of 8, the eighth studio effort from Incubus. The follow-up to 2011’s so-so If Not Now, When? has been teased thus far with singles “Nimble Bastard” and “Glitterbomb”. Today, the Cali alt-rockers have unboxed a third track in “State of the Art”.
Here, frontman Brandon Boyd rockets into the ether, his high-flying voice an interesting contrast to the chorus’ otherwise gentle, acoustic guitar strums. It’s a pop moment that has its fair share of bombast, which may or may not have been inspired by Beyoncé. Hear it for yourself down below.
This summer, Incubus will support 8 with a tour alongside Jimmy Eat World.
8 Artwork:
8 Tracklist:
01. No Fun
02. Nimble Bastard
03. State of the Art
04. Glitterbomb
05. Undefeated
06. Loneliest
07. When I Became a Man
08. Familiar Faces
09. Love in a Time of Surveillance
10. Make No Sound in the Digital Forest
11. Throw Out the Map