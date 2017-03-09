It’s official: Black Sabbath confirm they’ve broken up

On Saturday, March 4th, Black Sabbath returned to their hometown of Birmingham, England for what they’d promised would be their last ever show. On Tuesday, the metal icons made their breakup official by posting a visual obituary on Facebook with the hashtag #TheEnd.

That note puts the final nail in the coffin of a 49-year long career. Crazed frontman Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward launched their legendary career with their self-titled debut in 1970. They went through numerous lineup changes until 2006, when they disbanded for the first time. The original quartet got back together in 2011, but Ward pulled out of the reunion tour and was replaced by Tommy Clufetos.

Over the span of their time together, Black Sabbath released 19 studio albums, including Paranoid, Master of Reality, and Vol 4. Songs from many of their records were highlighted on their final End of the Road Tour, and they fittingly closed out their career with a performance of “Paranoid”. Watch Black Sabbath’s last-ever live appearance below.