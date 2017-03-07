On March 10th, Canadian music producer Jacques Greene is releasing his debut album, Feel Infinite, which has been described as a dedication to the “utopian idea of club culture.” Today he’s shared the music video for “True”, a collaboration with How to Dress Well. Watch it above.

While the previous teaser, “Real Time”, was an uptempo, jittery affair, “True” slows down the pace. Featuring choppy, syncopated percussion, it scales back to allow Tom Krell’s sensual vocals to be the focus of the song. “I’ll be true forever and nothing can change that,” he confesses.

The video itself is directed by Mauriès Matos. It primarily highlights a couple in the center of the screen while a shifting background switches between facial close-ups and various out of focus images.

Greene will be touring in support of Feel Infinite during March and April.