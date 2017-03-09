One of the most exciting films we’re seeing this weekend at South by Southwest is Joe Swanberg’s latest, Win It All. His first feature film since 2015’s exceptional Digging For Fire and his follow-up to Netflix’s underrated Easy finds the Chicago filmmaker working with another all-star cast in go-to favorite leading man Jake Johnson, comic juggernaut Keegan-Michael Key, character guru Joe Lo Truglio, and rising Mexican actress Aislinn Derbez.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Jake Johnson (New Girl) stars as small time gambler Eddie Garrett, who agrees to watch a duffel bag for an acquaintance who is heading to prison. When he discovers cash in the bag, he’s unable to resist the temptation and winds up deeply in debt. When the prison release is shortened, Eddie suddenly has a small window of time to win all the money back.”

The trailer promises a number of laughs and seemingly continues Swanberg’s enviable trajectory of being able to juggle accessible comedy with his more rugged, natural style of filmmaking. This one looks like a much broader jump in terms of the stakes alone — after all, Johnson’s Garrett could be in a shitload of trouble by the end of this — so it’ll be interesting to see how Swanberg continues to straddle that fine line he’s been toeing for years.

Watch above, stay tuned for our SXSW review this weekend, and catch the film on Netflix come April 7th.