Jared Leto in talks to star in new Tron movie

In the seven years since Tron: Legacy polarized audiences in an endless debate over how much story has to matter in a movie with that much style, everyone’s generally been able to agree on one thing: a sequel would be nice. Even in a market flooded with them, there’s something about the sleek, neo-cyber vibe of the Grid that’s made audiences want more. (We’ll assume it’s mostly the lightcycles. Come on. Lightcycles are the coolest.)

The last news to come out on the Tron sequel front was a confirmation in 2015 that Disney wouldn’t be moving forward with one. But now, The Hollywood Reporter has broken news that not only is Disney once again considering another Tron movie, but Jared Leto (of the recent Oscar winner Suicide Squad) is circling the project as its lead. Not much else is known as of now; neither a director nor writer are attached at present.

The announcement brings up an interesting bit of information about what a third Tron would focus on: “Sources say this new project is not a direct sequel and is being built out of the source code of the deleted Tron 3 script. Leto would play a character named Ares, who has not appeared on screen before but was a key player in that script.” The Reporter going all-in with the tech puns aside, this could mean anything from Leto being a villain to a new centerpiece. It’s too early to tell, but the mere possibility of a new Tron movie will surely have people guessing in the coming months.

The Reporter also mentions that “At this stage it’s too early to tell if [director Joseph] Kosinski or actors from Tron: Legacy will return.” While it’d be great to see Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde back, we can only hope that it’s only the early phase of planning for the sequel, and that all discussions will include Jeff Bridges. Present-day Bridges, though. Not this one: