Jay Som shares debut album, Everybody Works: Stream

Bay Area indie songwriter Jay Som is set to drop her debut full-length, Everybody Works, on March 10th through Polyvinyl. A week ahead of the release, the entire thing is streaming below via NPR.

The follow-up to last year’s Turn Into tape was recorded over a three-week period last October. Melina Duterte, the 22-year-old musician behind the Jay Som moniker, wrote, recorded, played, and produced the entire effort by herself in her bedroom studio. The result is a collection of songs that find common ground between Yo La Tengo, Tame Impala, and Carly Rae Jepsen.

You can hear it all on the ramshackle pop of “The Bus Song”, the blaring alt-rock of “1 Billion Dogs”, and the shimmering bedroom pop of “Baybee”. Though the album hops between and blends genres with ease, Duterte made sure that it flowed as a cohesive collection.

“It was important that this one was a traditional debut album,” Duterte told Consequence of Sound for our recent cover story, “Losing My Religion: The Demise of Rock and Roll”. “I spent some time thinking about the tracklisting, and that took a pretty long time, just figuring out the flow and the order of songs and also how the art connects to the music. So yeah, I guess I took a more traditional approach.”

Take a listen to Everybody Works below. You can also catch Jay Som on tour over the coming weeks, so find her complete itinerary here.

Everybody Works Tracklist:

01. Lipstick Stains

02. The Bus Song

03. Remain

04. 1 Billion Dogs

05. One More Time, Please

06. Baybee

07. (BedHead)

08. Take It

09. Everybody Works

10. For Light