Jeff Bridges resurrects The Dude, delivers eulogy from The Big Lebowski

At least for one afternoon, the Dude returned.

On Friday, John Goodman received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As part of the festivities, Goodman’s Big Lebowski castmate, Jeff Bridges, dusted off his old sweater and delivered the iconic eulogy from the Coen Brothers’ 1998 cult classic.

“He’s a good actor, he’s a good man, John Goodman,” Bridges began. “He’s one of us, he loves the outdoors and acting. As a showman, he has explored the stages from Los Angeles to New York — we’re talking Broadway here, man — he’s done some weird little movies, too. And he’s lived, like so many men in prior generations have lived their lives. He is a man of his times, a man of our times, and he has become a legend.”

He continued: “In your wisdom lord, you have lived through John as you have through so many other bright, flowering, young actors before him. I’m talking about men like Clark Gable, Gabby Hayes, Roy Rogers — to keep in the whole Western thing — Groucho Marx, Jimmy Cagney. We could go on and on, but you get the idea.”

Bridges concluded his remarks by saying, “In accordance with what we think may be your final wishes, we have committed to these sidewalks in Hollywood — in the bosom of Hollywood that you love so well — a star. A star for you, a star because we love you so well … what time is it? Afternoon? Good afternoon, sweet prince.”

Watch video of Goodman’s remarks below:

And revisit the original scene below:

In related news, John Turturro is currently working on a Big Lebowski sequel inspired by his character in the original film.