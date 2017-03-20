Last year saw Wye Oak frontwoman Jenn Wasner step out on her own as Flock of Dimes. She released her debut full length, If You See Me, Say Yes, in September, and now she’s back with a B-side from the album. Shared as part of the Our First 100 Days singles campaign, “Potential” is all fluttering synths keeping Wasner’s dreamy vocals aloft. It’s quite a beautiful song that somehow gives you hope that things can always turn around — and that’s a feeling we could all use as we enter the second month of 45’s administration.

Take a listen below.