Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Jenny Lewis and Paul Shaffer cover David Bowie’s “Sorrow” on Kimmel — watch

From the upcoming album Paul Shaffer and The World's Most Dangerous Band

by
on March 16, 2017, 1:00pm
0 comments

Former Late Show bandleader Paul Shaffer is just days away from releasing his new album with The World’s Most Dangerous Band. Due out March 17th, the self-titled LP features a ridiculous collection of guests, including Bill Murray, Shaggy, Darius Rucker, and Dion. Jenny Lewis also appears on the tracklist, contributing a cover “Sorrow”, a song written by The McCoys in 1965 and made famous by David Bowie when he recorded his own version eight years later. Lewis’ version is largely inspired by Bowie, essentially making it a cover of a cover.

Last night, Lewis accompanied Shaffer and his oh-so Dangerous Band to perform the song on Kimmel. Up above you can watch a replay of the performance, which also featured Shaggy.

Previous Story
Royal Trux announce first album in 17 years
No comments
More Stories