Joe Biden will paint the town red at SXSW

SXSW has been the subject of several negative headlines as a result of controversial deportation language found in its artist contracts as well as its selection of FBI Director James Comey to speak on a panel. What better way to change the conversation then by booking America’s favorite uncle to appear at this month’s conference.

Former vice president Joe Biden is confirmed to speak at SXSW on Sunday, March 12th at 3:30 p.m. at the Austin Convention Center. According to a press release, he’ll “outline his plans for a Biden cancer initiative, calling on attendees at SXSW to join him in taking on the disease.”

“In his remarks, he will reflect on the progress made under his leadership of the White House Cancer Moonshot; call for innovative solutions to tackle the barriers that prevent faster gains in ending cancer as we know it; and describe how he plans to remain in the fight,” a statement adds.

Last year, president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama both spoke at SXSW. Hopefully Uncle Joe will stick around town a little longer, enjoy all the festival has to offer, and we get a few memes out of it in the process.