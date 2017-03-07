On April 7th, Joey Bada$$ will return his sophomore album, ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$. With about a month to go before the big day, the Brooklyn-bred rapper has unboxed the music video for his latest single, “Land of the Free”.

Much like the track, the visual is comprised of a handful of striking and politically-charged moments, including one in which a group of unarmed men dressed in black are shot at by white police officers. Toward the end, there’s also a scene featuring a burning cross and what appear to be KKK members. (If you’ll recall, one of the song’s lines goes, “Three K’s, Two A’s in Amerikkka.”) Bada$$, who has amassed quite a bit of experience when it comes to the camera, helped direct the clip alongside Nathan Smith. Watch it up above.