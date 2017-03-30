Jordan Peele is being “aggressively” courted to direct live-action Akira movie

Jordan Peele is the director of the moment, his incredibly satisfying—and culturally resonant—Get Out having propelled the young multi-hyphenate to making Hollywood history. It’s no surprise, then, that the studios would come calling; after all, Peele made magic on a $4.5 million budget. Just imagine what he could do with quadruple that. Warner Bros. would sure like to find out.

(Read: Horror and Race: How Jordan Peele’s Get Out Flips the Script)

According to The Tracking Board, the studio is apparently courting Peele for its long-in-the-works, live-action adaptation of Akira, the popular Japanese anime film. It’s been previously rumored that Life’s Daniel Espinosa and Lights Out’s David F. Sandberg were in contention, but insiders say “the studio is moving aggressively” to secure Peele. It’s not a bad idea; Peele’s mindfulness regarding race and appropriation could go a long way in the film avoiding the kinds of racial controversies brought on by another live-action anime remake, the upcoming Ghost in the Shell.

Still, Peele has four “social thrillers” he wants to make over the next 10 years, so it’ll likely take a lot to steer him off his course.