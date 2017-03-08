José González has toured extensively behind his latest album, 2015’s Vestiges and Claws. In addition to an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Swedish singer-songwriter delivered noteworthy sets at a handful of festivals, including Austin City Limits and San Francisco’s Treasure Island.

On Tuesday, he again played before a nighttime TV crowd, unfurling “With the Ink of a Ghost” on The Late Late Show. The LP’s opening number is a quiet acoustic one, made that much more intimate by González’s sparse stage setup.

Replay the whole thing up above.