After signing with Matador Records in January, Julien Baker has today re-released her 2015 album, Sprained Ankle. The 22-year-old CoSigned singer-songwriter has also dropped a new 7-inch single, the A-side of which, “Funeral Pyre”, was shared a few weeks back. Now the B-side, “Distant Solar Systems”, is available and it may be even more emotionally moving than the previous track.

In this melancholy, mesmerizing, country-inspired ballad, the Memphis-based singer’s dreamy, heartfelt voice stands out on its own, backed by minimalist instrumentals. Lyrically, she explores the connections between yearning, heartbreak and the cosmos. Take a listen below.

Having just wrapped a tour with Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Baker’s next live performance will take place at South Carolina’s High Water Festival before she heads to Europe for a summer jaunt around her appearance at Portugal’s NOS Primavera Sound.