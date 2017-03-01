Juno-nominated pop songwriter Jenn Grant premieres new album Paradise: Stream

With her 2014 album, Compostela, contemporary pop songwriter Jenn Grant nabbed a pair of prestigious Juno nominations in her native Canada. She’s looking to go two for two with follow-up record Paradise, which she considers her “most adventurous and deliberate work” to date.

Compared to its predecessor, which was penned shortly after the passing of her mother, this new 11-track effort finds Grant amidst something of a rebirthing process — she’s emerged from a musical cocoon with a wider vision, but also more intimate touch, even drawing on inspirations well beyond the earthly and physical. “This album feels like new territory for me,” she tells Consequence of Sound. “I went to deeper and darker places to find lyrics.”

She adds, “I have always had a vivid dream life, but since writing this album they have become more intense, so a lot of the imagery and stories ended up coming from my dream world.” Even the way Grant sings has changed as a result of these new explorations. “I feel like I am a completely different artist from when I began performing,” she further explains in a statement. “I don’t feel like I really heard my own voice until recently.”

Songs like “Galaxies” instantly capture Grant’s new “dark” and “vivid dream life”. The single, one of the best we heard in the month of December, has been described by our own Adam Kivel as “transcendent” and a piece of “astral pop explosion”. Similarly, the album’s impressive title track is built with both “beauty and magic. ”

Paradise hits stores on March 3rd via Ba Da Bing Records, but CoS is happy to be premiering the LP in full below. Take a listen, then pre-order it here.

Paradise Artwork:

Paradise Tracklist:

01. Paradise

02. Galaxies

03. In My Dreams

04. Lion With Me

05. I’m a River

06. Hero

07. Dogfight

08. Rocket

09. Sorry Doesn’t Know

10. Working Girl

11. Legacy

Jenn Grant 2017 Tour Dates:

03/09 – New York City, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall

03/12 – Boston, MA @ Club Passim

03/15 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

03/18 – London, ON @ Aeolian Hall

03/22 – Waterloo, ON @ The Starlight

03/24 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

03/25 – Ottawa, ON @ The National Arts Centre

03/27 – Winnipeg, MA @ Park Theatre

03/28 – Regina, SK @ The Artesian

03/30 – Saskatoon, SK @ The Bassment

03/31 – Edmonton, AB @ The Rec Room

04/01 – Calgary, AB @ Festival Hall

04/05 – Nanaimo, BC @ Queen’s

04/06 – Cumberland, BC @ Waverley Hotel

04/07 – Victoria, BC @ The Sugar Nightclub

04/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

04/27 – Charlottetown, PE @ Florence Simmons Hall

04/29 – Margaretsville, NS @ Evergreen Theatre

05/06 – Lunenburg, NS @ Lunenburg Opera House

05/13 – Halifax, NS @ Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

05/17 – London, UK @ The Green Note

05/19 – Manchester, UK @ Castle Hotel

05/24 – Dublin, IR @ Whelan’s