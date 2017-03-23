KAABOO Del Mar’s batshit crazy 2017 lineup includes Chili Peppers, Tom Petty, Smash Mouth, and… Shaquille O’Neal

KAABOO Del Mar is an annual music festival taking place in September in Southern California. Today, organizers revealed this year’s lineup, and it’s just about the most random collection of musicians ever to be assembled.

Alongside prototypical festival headliners like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty, and Muse are Michael McDonald, Smash Mouth, a Led Zeppelin covers band, and a DJ set from former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neil.

(Read: 10 More 90’s Acts We Wanna See at Music Festivals)

Also scheduled to appear are P!NK, Weezer, Jane’s Addiction, David Guetta, Ice Cube, Alanis Morissette, Kesha, Jackson Browne, Pete Yorn, The Knocks, Milky Chance, and X Ambassadors. There’s also a slew of nostalgic 90’s acts, including Garbage, The Wallflowers, Live, Toad The Wet Sprocket, and Barenaked Ladies, who will be performing a set exclusively for VIP ticket holders.

The festival goes down September 15th – 17th at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds in Del Mar, California. Tickets are now on sale, and you’d really be crazy not to go.

Here’s the lineup in all its glory: