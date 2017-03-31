R&B queen Mary J. Blige is set to return on April 28th with a new album entitled, Strength of a Woman. She enlisted the strength of Kanye West for the latest single, “Love Yourself”, which you can hear below. Yeezy raps on the track.
Along with Kanye, Strength of a Woman promises collaborations with Missy Elliott, Migos’ Quavo, DJ Khaled, and Kaytranada.
Strength of a Woman Tracklist:
01. Love Yourself (feat. Kanye West)
02. Thick of It
03. Set Me Free
04. It’s Me
05. Glow Up (feat. Quavo, DJ Khaled, and Missy Elliott)
06. U + Me (Lesson Learned)
07. Indestructible
08. Thank Your
09. Survivor
10. Find the Love
11. Smile (feat. Prince Charlez)
12. Telling the Truth (feat. Kaytranada)
13. Strength of a Woman
14. Hello Father