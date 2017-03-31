R&B queen Mary J. Blige is set to return on April 28th with a new album entitled, Strength of a Woman. She enlisted the strength of Kanye West for the latest single, “Love Yourself”, which you can hear below. Yeezy raps on the track.

Along with Kanye, Strength of a Woman promises collaborations with Missy Elliott, Migos’ Quavo, DJ Khaled, and Kaytranada.

Strength of a Woman Tracklist:

01. Love Yourself (feat. Kanye West)

02. Thick of It

03. Set Me Free

04. It’s Me

05. Glow Up (feat. Quavo, DJ Khaled, and Missy Elliott)

06. U + Me (Lesson Learned)

07. Indestructible

08. Thank Your

09. Survivor

10. Find the Love

11. Smile (feat. Prince Charlez)

12. Telling the Truth (feat. Kaytranada)

13. Strength of a Woman

14. Hello Father