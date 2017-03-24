Kendrick Lamar has unveiled a brand new single called “The Heart Part 4”. It’s available to purchase via iTunes.

The track is the fourth entry is a career-spanning series, but first in nearly half a decade. Its predecessor, “The Heart Part 3”, was released in the months leading up to 2012’s good kid mAAd city. The lyrics to “Part 4” also suggest it may be our first taste of Lamar’s next studio album as he raps, “Y’all got till April the 7th to get y’all shit together.”

The Compton MC’s last studio album came in 2015’s To Pimp A Butterfly, which he followed up last year with the outtakes compilation Untitled Unmastered. Recently, he’s teased the release of a “very urgent” new album that’s about “going back to my community.”