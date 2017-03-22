Photo by Andarsha Benjamin

Kevin Morby is the kind of singer-songwriter who reflects on transiency best when he’s idle and absorbed by solitude. The former Woods member did that on one of my favorite albums of 2014, Still Life, and he’s doing so again on his upcoming fourth LP, City Music.

Due out June 16th through Dead Oceans, the record finds Morby looking back on the various metropolises he’s passed through over the years. “It is a mix-tape, a fever dream, a love letter dedicated to those cities that I cannot get rid of,” he says in a press release, “to those cities that are all inside of me.”

In anticipation of the 12-track effort, Morby has revealed lead single “Come to Me Now”, which utilizes an old pump organ from the 1800s. He explains further:

“This was my favorite part of recording this album, playing this thing and pumping air into it with the foot pedals, it had such a presence from the moment I entered the studio. For the first few days I think I thought it was just there for looks, that there was no way it still worked, but sure enough it did. Above it hung a framed photo of the original owner of the studios property who died sometime ago. Apparently his ghost still occupies the premises.”

Stream the song down below via its lyric video.

City Music Artwork:

City Music Tracklist:

01. Come To Me Now

02. Crybaby

03. 1234

04. Aboard My Train

05. Dry Your Eyes

06. Flannery

07. City Music

08. Tin Can

09. Caught In My Eye

10. Night Time

11. Pearly Gates

12. Downtown’s Lights

Morby has a lengthy spring stint lined up for the US and Europe, including a handful of festival dates.

Kevin Morby 2017 Tour Dates:

03/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theater

03/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Lecture Hall of Oakland

03/24 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

03/25 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Plaza

03/26 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

03/28 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

03/29 – Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom at The Outer Space

03/30 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall

03/31 – Jersey City, NJ Monty Hall

04/01 – Carlisle, PA @ Dickinson College

04/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Creative Alliance

05/23 – Washington, DC @ Rock and Roll Hotel

05/24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/27 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/03 – London, UK @ Field Day

06/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

06/08-11 – Machester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/23-25 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

06/27 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

06/28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Quasimodo

07/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

07/05 – Dudingen, DE @ Bad Bonn

07/07 – Soliera/Modena, IT @ Artivive

07/11 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

07/15 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

07/16 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival