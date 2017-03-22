Photo by Andarsha Benjamin
Kevin Morby is the kind of singer-songwriter who reflects on transiency best when he’s idle and absorbed by solitude. The former Woods member did that on one of my favorite albums of 2014, Still Life, and he’s doing so again on his upcoming fourth LP, City Music.
Due out June 16th through Dead Oceans, the record finds Morby looking back on the various metropolises he’s passed through over the years. “It is a mix-tape, a fever dream, a love letter dedicated to those cities that I cannot get rid of,” he says in a press release, “to those cities that are all inside of me.”
In anticipation of the 12-track effort, Morby has revealed lead single “Come to Me Now”, which utilizes an old pump organ from the 1800s. He explains further:
“This was my favorite part of recording this album, playing this thing and pumping air into it with the foot pedals, it had such a presence from the moment I entered the studio. For the first few days I think I thought it was just there for looks, that there was no way it still worked, but sure enough it did. Above it hung a framed photo of the original owner of the studios property who died sometime ago. Apparently his ghost still occupies the premises.”
Stream the song down below via its lyric video.
City Music Artwork:
City Music Tracklist:
01. Come To Me Now
02. Crybaby
03. 1234
04. Aboard My Train
05. Dry Your Eyes
06. Flannery
07. City Music
08. Tin Can
09. Caught In My Eye
10. Night Time
11. Pearly Gates
12. Downtown’s Lights
Morby has a lengthy spring stint lined up for the US and Europe, including a handful of festival dates.
Kevin Morby 2017 Tour Dates:
03/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theater
03/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Lecture Hall of Oakland
03/24 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall
03/25 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Plaza
03/26 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot
03/28 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall
03/29 – Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom at The Outer Space
03/30 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall
03/31 – Jersey City, NJ Monty Hall
04/01 – Carlisle, PA @ Dickinson College
04/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Creative Alliance
05/23 – Washington, DC @ Rock and Roll Hotel
05/24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
05/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
05/27 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/03 – London, UK @ Field Day
06/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
06/08-11 – Machester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/23-25 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival
06/27 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
06/28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Quasimodo
07/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
07/05 – Dudingen, DE @ Bad Bonn
07/07 – Soliera/Modena, IT @ Artivive
07/11 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
07/15 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/16 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival