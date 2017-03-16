Rising R&B singer Khalid has steadily been garnering buzz with his song “Location” since it began charting last summer. This week, the hit peaked at No. 38 on the Hot 100 following the successful release of his debut album, American Teen. Adding to the hype, the Texas-based crooner just delivered his first TV performance by taking the stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night.

Backed by The Roots, Khalid crooned the smooth love song while bathed in warm blue light from above. The 19-year-old looked perfectly at ease during the performance while singing lyrics about a young romance. “Gather my attention it was all for you, so don’t/ Take advantage, don’t leave my heart damaged,” he pleads to his lover. Watch his performance of “Location” above.

Khalid also shared the songwriting process for the track during a backstage video. Check that out below.