Donald Trump signed off on his second travel ban this morning, and we aren’t even halfway through his first 100 days in the White House. Thankfully, in addition to copious amounts of alcohol, we have the ongoing anti-Trump music compilation Our First 100 Days to temporary numb the political pain.

Previously, the series featured new selections from Speedy Ortiz (“In My Way”), Toro Y Moi (“Omaha”), and Angel Olsen (“Fly On Your Wall”). Now, it’s hosting “War/Golden God”, the debut offering from Self Esteem, a new two-piece comprised of former Sonic Youth-er Kim Gordon and indie rocker Mikal Cronin. Though listed as a “demo” recording, it shreds pretty hard and with a whole lot of purpose.

Stream it down below.