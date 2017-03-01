Chris Pratt appeared on Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and he brought along the latest look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Though technically the fourth trailer released ahead of the film’s May 5th release, it does boast one very big reveal: our first look at Kurt Russell’s character.

As previously reported, Russell has been cast to play Ego the Living Planet, the father of Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord. The film’s plot revolves around Star-Lord’s search for his true parentage; if the above teaser is any indication, he and the Guardians are in for one wild ride.

Alongside Pratt, the film returns Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Michael Rooker (Yondu Udonta), and Karen Gillian (Nebula). James Gunn once again directs.

As was the case with the first film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 promises to feature a stellar soundtrack. Case in point: Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” soundtracks tonight’s preview.