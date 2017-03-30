As the lead vocalist of electronic stalwarts Ladytron, Helen Marnie has been a pioneer of synthpop music since the turn of the century. With the band on hiatus over the last five years, however, she’s been able to focus on her solo career as simply Marnie. In 2013, she released her debut solo album, Crystal World. Now, she’s set to follow that record up with another full-length effort entitled Strange Words and Weird Wars, due June 2nd via Disco Piñata.

The album finds Marnie utilizing powerful synths to deliver ten tracks of danceable, insightful electronic dream pop. New single “Lost Maps”, for example, is perfectly built for a club filled with smoke and laser lights, its crushing percussion outlined by the neon pattering of synthesizers. Underneath the vibrant haze, however, is a message for those who feel lost in the darkness of the world. “Gotta find the time, search the silence/ Open up our minds/ Survival’s not a crime,” Marnie sings on the hook. “Is there anybody out there speaking the truth?/ Don’t believe what they tell you.”

“‘Lost Maps’ is a cry in the dark. An echo,” Marnie tells Consequence of Sound. “It’s a head banging against a wall. It’s for anyone that’s ever felt alone.”

Take a listen below.