Photo by David Brendan Hall
Lana Del Rey is set to return later this year with a new studio album. Last night, she gave her first live appearance since announcing its impending release. The LA-based songstress made a surprise appearance at SXSW at an event put on by Apple Music. Her set included the live debut of “Love”, the first single off the upcoming, as-yet-untitled album. Watch fan-shot footage below.
Setlist:
Cruel World
Ride
Blue Jeans
Ultraviolence
Born to Die
Yayo
Shades of Cool
Video Games
Love
Off to the Races
Lana Del Rey 2017 Tour Dates:
07/22-23 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
08/08-12 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/10-12 – Göteborg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/11-13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival