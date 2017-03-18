Photo by David Brendan Hall

Lana Del Rey is set to return later this year with a new studio album. Last night, she gave her first live appearance since announcing its impending release. The LA-based songstress made a surprise appearance at SXSW at an event put on by Apple Music. Her set included the live debut of “Love”, the first single off the upcoming, as-yet-untitled album. Watch fan-shot footage below.

Setlist:

Cruel World

Ride

Blue Jeans

Ultraviolence

Born to Die

Yayo

Shades of Cool

Video Games

Love

Off to the Races

Lana Del Rey 2017 Tour Dates:

07/22-23 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

08/08-12 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/10-12 – Göteborg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/11-13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival