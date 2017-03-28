LCD Soundsystem announce Brooklyn residency

Photo by Philip Cosores

As if a bevy of spring and summer festival dates weren’t enough, LCD Soundsystem have today announced a five-show residency in Brooklyn to open the brand new venue Brooklyn Steel. In what’s sure to be a series of epic dance parties, James Murphy and co. are slated for one show per night from April 6th to 11th, with a break on the 9th. Scroll down for the official concert poster.

The NYC icons made a huge comeback last year by headlining festivals worldwide and signing to Columbia Records, where they’ve begun working in earnest on one of 2017’s most anticipated efforts. In January, Murphy offered a promising update about the new album, stating they’re “still working on it, but it’ll be done soon.”

In addition to the newly announced residency, LCD Soundsystem is making another run through the music festival circuit by headlining Shaky Knees Music Festival, Ottawa Bluesfest, and Pitchfork Music Festival.