Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Liam Gallagher announces debut solo album, As You Were

"It’s not Pink Floyd and it ain’t Radiohead. It’s chin-out music."

by
on March 05, 2017, 6:43pm
0 comments
Liam Gallagher

Following the dissolution of his post-Oasis band Beady Eye, Liam Gallagher is set to release his debut solo album under his own name. This afternoon, Gallagher tweeted the title of the forthcoming record: As You Were.

In a recent interview with Q magazine, Gallagher said his new music has “flair, attitude, the melodies are sick and the words are f*cking funny….You won’t be scratching your chin. It’s not Pink Floyd and it ain’t Radiohead. It’s chin-out music.”

In support of the album, Gallagher has confirmed a trio of summer festival appearances, including Osheaga in Montreal, Benicassim Festival in Benicassim, Spain, and Lollapalooza Paris.

Previous Story
Father John Misty hits the SNL stage and promptly fantasizes about VR sex with Taylor Swift — watch
No comments
More Stories