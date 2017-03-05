Liam Gallagher announces debut solo album, As You Were

Following the dissolution of his post-Oasis band Beady Eye, Liam Gallagher is set to release his debut solo album under his own name. This afternoon, Gallagher tweeted the title of the forthcoming record: As You Were.

To all you you you haters out there and I know there's only the 1 the name of my fab new record is AS YOU WERE LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 5, 2017

In a recent interview with Q magazine, Gallagher said his new music has “flair, attitude, the melodies are sick and the words are f*cking funny….You won’t be scratching your chin. It’s not Pink Floyd and it ain’t Radiohead. It’s chin-out music.”

In support of the album, Gallagher has confirmed a trio of summer festival appearances, including Osheaga in Montreal, Benicassim Festival in Benicassim, Spain, and Lollapalooza Paris.