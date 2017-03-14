Menu
Liberal snowflakes, please enjoy the trailer for Veep’s upcoming sixth season — watch

Selina Meyer and her crack staff of fuck ups are back at it again

on March 13, 2017, 10:40pm
In the era of Donald Trump, fictional political series allow liberal snowflakes to temporarily escape this horrid reality. Personally, I’m in the middle of rewatching West Wing, and come next month, there’s a new season of Veep to binge on. Selina Meyer and her crack staff of fuck ups are back at it again, though *spoiler* this time sans the stresses of the vice presidency. Based on the newly revealed trailer, the former VP seems to have trouble adjusting to civilian life, and it doesn’t help that fucking Jonah is now a congressman.

Veep returns April 16th.

