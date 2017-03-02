Lil Wayne announces spring US tour dates

Photo by Philip Cosores

Earlier this year, Lil Wayne secured spots on Rolling Loud Festival and Roots Picnic’s stacked bills. Now he’s announced a fresh round of US tour dates surrounding those appearances. Dubbed the Kloser 2 U Tour, the 12-date trek kicks off April 14th in Louisville and wraps May 11th in Detroit. Find Wayne’s full itinerary below.

Still no word on Waye’s long-awaited new album, Tha Carter V.

Lil Wayne 2017 Tour Dates:

04/14 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

04/15 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

04/19 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

04/20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

04/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium

04/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

04/28 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

04/30 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

05/02 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

05/05-07 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival

05/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

05/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

05/11 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic