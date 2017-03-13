Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey announce rescheduled tour dates for co-headlining tour

A few weeks back, Lionel Richie announced the postponement of his co-headlining tour with Mariah Carey. Recovering from a knee injury, the five-time Grammy Award winner said the tour would be rescheduled for the summer, and today he’s made good on that promise.

The co-headlining jaunt now commences July 19th in Paso Robles, California and runs through early September. Unfortunately, a few of the original dates in Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Cleveland were not rescheduled. Check out the full schedule below.

Tickets for the postponed shows will be honored at the new date, though refunds are also available at the point of purchase.

Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey – All the Hits Tour Dates:

07/19 – Paso Robles, CA @ The California Mid-State Fair

07/21 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

07/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

07/27 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

07/30 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

07/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

08/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/04 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

08/10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

08/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

08/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

08/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/18 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

08/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

08/29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/01 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

09/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

09/05 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena