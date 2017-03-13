Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey announce rescheduled tour dates for co-headlining tour

A few weeks back, Lionel Richie announced the postponement of his co-headlining tour with Mariah Carey. Recovering from a knee injury, the five-time Grammy Award winner said the tour would be rescheduled for the summer, and today he’s made good on that promise.
The co-headlining jaunt now commences July 19th in Paso Robles, California and runs through early September. Unfortunately, a few of the original dates in Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Cleveland were not rescheduled. Check out the full schedule below.
Tickets for the postponed shows will be honored at the new date, though refunds are also available at the point of purchase.
Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey – All the Hits Tour Dates:
07/19 – Paso Robles, CA @ The California Mid-State Fair
07/21 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
07/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
07/27 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
07/30 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
07/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
08/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/04 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
08/10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
08/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
08/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
08/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/18 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
08/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
08/29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/01 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
09/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
09/05 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena