Today, Local Natives have unboxed a new music video for the Sunlit Youth single “Dark Days”. Rather than the usual, run-of-the-mill visual, it features footage from the band’s global, years-long recording process behind Sunlit Youth. Beautiful locales in Asia, South America, and the UK are highlighted throughout the clip, its sense of nostalgia an apt fit for the track.
“‘Dark Days’ is a bit of a misleading name,” Local Natives explain in a press statement. “It’s a nostalgic song about high school first loves and all the intensity and tension surrounding them, mixed with a little dose of religious guilt. Growing up in Southern California, we didn’t have many days without sun. ‘Dark Days’ brought to mind good memories of swimming on rainy days and sneaking out to your girlfriend’s house.”
“This footage is from the past two years of making Sunlit Youth,” they add. “Instead of just going to a ‘proper studio’ in LA, we used most of our recording budget to travel and work in some beautiful locations. Our friend Jonathan came along and filmed us in Thailand, Malaysia, Joshua Tree, Ojai, Nicaragua and London. Not really sure why Taylor was naked…”
Watch it up above. Local Natives will be on tour for the next couple of months, with both headlining dates and festival appearances confirmed.
Local Natives 2017 Tour Dates:
03/16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
03/17 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
03/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
03/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
03/21 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
03/22 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
03/24 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
03/25 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
03/26 – Oxfords, MS @ The Lyric
03/27 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
03/29 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
03/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
03/31 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/01 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Pavilion
04/03 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater
04/04 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note
04/05 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
04/07 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
04/08 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
04/11 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
04/12 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory
04/13 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
04/17 – San Diego, CA @ The North Park Theatre
04/19 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
05/19-21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/28 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Sound City
05/31-06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/02-04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball
06/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^
06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Mamby on the Beach
07/28 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
^ = w/ Portugal. the Man