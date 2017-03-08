Today, Local Natives have unboxed a new music video for the Sunlit Youth single “Dark Days”. Rather than the usual, run-of-the-mill visual, it features footage from the band’s global, years-long recording process behind Sunlit Youth. Beautiful locales in Asia, South America, and the UK are highlighted throughout the clip, its sense of nostalgia an apt fit for the track.

“‘Dark Days’ is a bit of a misleading name,” Local Natives explain in a press statement. “It’s a nostalgic song about high school first loves and all the intensity and tension surrounding them, mixed with a little dose of religious guilt. Growing up in Southern California, we didn’t have many days without sun. ‘Dark Days’ brought to mind good memories of swimming on rainy days and sneaking out to your girlfriend’s house.”

“This footage is from the past two years of making Sunlit Youth,” they add. “Instead of just going to a ‘proper studio’ in LA, we used most of our recording budget to travel and work in some beautiful locations. Our friend Jonathan came along and filmed us in Thailand, Malaysia, Joshua Tree, Ojai, Nicaragua and London. Not really sure why Taylor was naked…”

Watch it up above. Local Natives will be on tour for the next couple of months, with both headlining dates and festival appearances confirmed.

Local Natives 2017 Tour Dates:

03/16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

03/17 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

03/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

03/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

03/21 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

03/22 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

03/24 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

03/25 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

03/26 – Oxfords, MS @ The Lyric

03/27 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

03/29 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

03/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

03/31 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/01 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Pavilion

04/03 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater

04/04 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

04/05 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

04/07 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

04/08 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

04/11 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

04/12 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory

04/13 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

04/17 – San Diego, CA @ The North Park Theatre

04/19 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

05/19-21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/28 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Sound City

05/31-06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/02-04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

06/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Mamby on the Beach

07/28 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

^ = w/ Portugal. the Man