Local Natives ask fans to close their eyes in order to hear new song “I Saw You Close Your Eyes” — listen

But they can keep them open while listening to the band's cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Tusk"

on March 23, 2017, 10:04am
Photo by​ Amy Price

Don’t look now, but Local Natives have shared a new song. No, really — don’t look. In order to hear the indie outfit’s latest track, “I Saw You Close Your Eyes”, you’ll have to actually shut your peepers.

The song comes via a website, CloseYourEyes.net. The page instructs you to shut off the lights, turn up the brightness on your computer, and grant the site access to your webcam. Then you’ll have to face your screen from about a foot-and-a-half away and close your eyes. Your camera will read your face and once your eyes are shut, “I Saw You Close Your Eyes” will play. You’ll have to keep them closed the whole time for the full experience, so if you’re committed to a few minutes of shuteye, head here.

Or, if you’d rather not go through the whole silly process and happen to have Spotify or Apple Music, you can just stream the track like a normal person below.

Thankfully, it’ll take considerably less effort to listen to Local Natives’ cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Tusk”. Shared as part of Spotify’s new Music Happens Here seres, the rendition has far more focus on ringing guitars and mellow synths than the percussive-heavy original. What’s more, it was recorded in the very same studio where Fleetwood Mac first recorded their version. Spotify users can take a listen below.

