Lollapalooza reveals 2017 lineup

Lollapalooza has revealed its 2017 lineup. The annual summer mega fest goes down August 1st-3rd at Chicago’s Grant Park.

As first reported by Consequence of Sound, Arcade Fire, Chance the Rapper, Muse, and The Weeknd are among this year’s headliners. They’re appear alongside other noteworthy acts including Lorde, The xx, Run the Jewels, and Migos.

