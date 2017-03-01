London Grammar returned earlier this month with a new single, “Big Picture”, along with its corresponding cinematic music video. Last night, they brought the Jon Hopkins-produced cut to life, performing it live on television for the very first time during a stunning appearance on Late Late Show.

Led by the gripping vocals of singer Hannah Reid, the CoSigned trio played against a mostly pitch black backdrop, the only lights flickering beneath them like dancing aurora borealis. Catch the dramatic replay up above.

“Big Picture” is presumably off the band’s forthcoming sophomore album, the follow-up to 2013’s If You Wait. In the coming months, London Grammar are scheduled to appear at a number of festivals, including Osheaga Festival, Pukkelpop, Lollapalooza Paris, and Flow Festival.