Today, Lorde has shared the second single off her hotly anticipated sophomore album, Melodrama. Following the clubby theatrics of “Green Light” comes a more tender number in “Liability”. The New Zealand pop songwriter’s emotive vocals are front and center here, as she’s backed by little more than soft piano keys.

Take a listen below.

Along with the track, Lorde has revealed a June 16th release date for Melodrama. The follow-up to 2013’s Pure Heroine is now up for pre-order and looks to feature 11 new songs.

Lorde is currently in New York City, where she’s prepping for her upcoming solo debut on Saturday Night Live.