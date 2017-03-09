Menu
Lorde sets Melodrama release date, shares new single “Liability” — listen

Mark your calendars: The Pure Heroine follow-up arrives in June

by
on March 09, 2017, 2:44pm
Today, Lorde has shared the second single off her hotly anticipated sophomore album, Melodrama. Following the clubby theatrics of “Green Light” comes a more tender number in “Liability”. The New Zealand pop songwriter’s emotive vocals are front and center here, as she’s backed by little more than soft piano keys.

Along with the track, Lorde has revealed a June 16th release date for Melodrama. The follow-up to 2013’s Pure Heroine is now up for pre-order and looks to feature 11 new songs.

Lorde is currently in New York City, where she’s prepping for her upcoming solo debut on Saturday Night Live.

