Late last year, EuropaCorp dropped a vague, vivid teaser trailer for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Luc Besson’s ambitious adaptation of writer Pierre Christin and artist Jean-Claude Mézières’ cult graphic novel. While that teaser offered us a taste of the world’s spectacle, the newly dropped full-length trailer offers a veritable feast of visual splendor and breakneck action. Watch it above.

The teaser introduced us to stars Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne, and here we get a little more context as to their journey. An unknown threat—seemingly manifested in the form of Henson-esque heavies—is coming to Alpha, the “City of a Thousand Planets,” and the duo is tasked with saving it. Somehow. Also, Rihanna’s there, though her role remains as vague here as in the original teaser.

But hey, the details don’t matter, as what’s truly on display here is a sumptuous, deeply detailed world that pops with the lush, vibrant colors of the comic series. Besson has been working on the adaptation since 2012, and apparently even drew upon the source material when making 1997’s The Fifth Element.

While the film could, like so many sci-fi epics before it, turn out to be all bang and no bark, it’s in EuropaCorp’s best interests to churn out a winner, what with flops like Miss Sloane and Nine Lives in its wake.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets hits theaters on July 21st.