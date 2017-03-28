M.I.A. taps Crystal Castles, Mykki Blanco, Young Fathers for Meltdown Festival 2017 lineup

M.I.A. is curating this year’s iconic Meltdown Festival, which takes place June 9th-18th at London’s Southbank Centre. Today, the Sri Lankan pop provocateur has revealed the lineup’s first batch of handpicked artists.

Crystal Castles, Mykki Blanco, Young Fathers, Young M.A, Yung Lean, Tommy Genesis, JD Samson, Afrikan Boy, MHD, Mr Eazi, I Wayne, and Dexta Daps will all perform over the course of the nine-day event. M.I.A. herself will close down the festival with a special performance on the 18th at Royal Festival Hall.

Last month, M.I.A. publically pleaded with Radiohead to be part of her Meltdown bill. Though she admitted it was a long shot, more acts will be announced in the coming weeks, so all hope is not yet lost.

@radiohead I know it's a long shot but I live for long shots , please come play Meltdown 🙏🏽 🌹. I ❤️📻🗣! — M.I.A P.O.W.A (@MIAuniverse) February 21, 2017

For more info on Meltdown Festival, check out the official website. Past curators have included David Bowie, Patti Smith, David Byrne, Nick Cave, Morrissey, Jarvis Cocker, Massive Attack, and ANOHNI.